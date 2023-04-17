China’s coal imports have almost doubled in the first quarter of this year as its manufacturing sector got back into full swing following the pandemic, boosting demand for capesize bulkers and panamax bulkers in the Pacific basin.

The country, which imports most of its coal from Indonesia, Russia and Mongolia, imported 102m tonnes of coal during the first three months of 2023, up 96% from the 51.9m brought in during the same period in 2022, according to China’s General Administrations of Customs.