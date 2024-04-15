Two Chinese shipowners have joined their compatriots in selling veteran bulk carriers for recycling on an “as is” basis.

The sales come as some brokers report Bangladeshi ship recyclers are lowering their offers on Chinese-built and owned bulkers due to discrepancies in the stated dwt of vessels and what actually arrives on the beach at Chattogram.

Reports published over the weekend list Tianjin Guodian Shipping selling the Samsung-built 69,200 bulker Guo Dian 6 (built 1993) to cash buyers on an “as is” basis in Shanghai for $468 per ldt, or $4.5m