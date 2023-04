Costamare Bulkers, the dry bulk operating platform launched by US-listed Costamare Inc late last year, has doubled the size of its fleet in less than two months.

When US-listed Costamare Inc reported financial results on 8 February, it revealed that Costamare Bulkers had agreed to fix 23 vessels.

That fleet has swollen to at least 42 ships since then, according to the annual 20-F statement the company submitted to stock exchange authorities in early April.