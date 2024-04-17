Cyprus-based Eureka Shipping is renewing its fleet with a diesel-electric cement carrier newbuilding in the Netherlands.

The company, jointly owned by Cyprus’ SMT Shipping and Canada’s CSL Group, said the “state-of-the-art” mechanical/pneumatic vessel will be built at Holland Shipyards Group for delivery in 2025.

The 12,500-dwt carrier will then operate in the Great Lakes.

The ship has been designed to replace two older vessels, while maintaining the same cargo capacity. No price has been given for the deal.

“Building a ship aligned with eco-friendly principles is a top priority for both Eureka Shipping and our customer,” said Kai Grotterud, managing director of Eureka Shipping.

“Our new cement carrier is expected to contribute significantly to decarbonisation by drastically reducing the emissions per metric tonne of cargo carried," he added.

The diesel-electric propulsion system consists of four generator sets, providing redundancy for both navigation and cargo operation.

The vessel will be capable of running on biofuel and will be prepared for operating on shore power when this becomes available.

Before its delivery, Eureka’s 8,600-dwt bulker Sunnanvik (built 1978) will move from Europe to Canada to serve the newbuilding’s intended routes.

Sunnanvik has been retrofitted with two vertical Ventofoil wing sails from Econowind.

They harness wind energy to provide additional thrust, contributing to lower emissions.

First for the Great Lakes

“Conditions permitting, they will be tested on the Great Lakes, enhancing the vessel’s speed in favourable wind conditions,” Eureka said.

The Sunnanvik will be the first ship to operate there with sails.

Eureka runs self-unloading cement carriers ranging in size from 3,000 dwt to 23,000 dwt in the Baltic Sea, Atlantic, Mediterranean, Caribbean and the Great Lakes.

SMT has about 72 ships through a number of joint venture companies operating in various bulk commodities markets, focusing on geared bulk carriers, floating storage/transhipment terminals and belt-unloaders.

Eureka was founded in 2008 by partners in SMT. Bulker owner CSL bought in 10 years later.