Low-profile London owner Unity Maritime is taking the first steps to fleet expansion through a crew management joint venture with Singapore’s Synergy Marine.

Unity, owned by Danny Ungar, is targeting up to 50 dry bulk carriers through new operation US Crewing Services in Varna, Bulgaria.

US Crewing Services, which is formed by subsidiary Unity Ship Management and Rajesh Unni’s ship-management giant Synergy, will focus on existing Unity Maritime and Synergy vessels initially.