Clarksons Securities is predicting a huge boost to capesize bulker demand as South American exports rise.

“We remain bullish on the dry bulk market over the next few years, with long-haul iron ore and bauxite exports expected to fuel markets going forward,” analysts Frode Morkedal, Bendik Folden Nyttingnes and Even Kolsgaard said.

In 2024, Brazilian iron ore shipments have increased by 7% compared with last year, while bauxite volumes out of Guinea are up 13% so far this year, the analysts noted.