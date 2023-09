Diana Shipping has locked a capesize bulker into a period charter for nearly two years in the Greek company’s third term deal in a week.

On Thursday, the New York-listed owner of 41 bulkers chartered the 179,400-dwt capesize Seattle (built 2011) to China’s Solebay Shipping at $17,500 per day for anywhere from 21.5 to 24 months.

The fixture is scheduled to begin on 1 October and is expected to make $11.3m