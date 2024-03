The sizzling capesize market has produced yet another remarkable sale, with Greece’s Goldenport Shipmanagement returning to the scene after several years of absence.

Managers at the Dragnis family-controlled company confirmed the acquisition of the 175,200-dwt Mineral Gent (built 2011). However, they declined to discuss the price.

Sale talk of the ship had been swirling in broker reports since 26 February, with Greek or Chinese interests identified as the buyers, at prices ranging between $26.3m