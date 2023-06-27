Agricultural trading group Louis Dreyfus Co (LDC) says it has reduced emissions from its shipping operations in the past year as it targets a 15% cut per tonne-mile.

Writing in its sustainability report for 2022, chief executive Michael Gelchie said consumers expect the group’s decisions to support environmental conservation and socioeconomic development, protecting people and the planet.

“Our position enables us to influence our value chains toward positive and sustainable change,” he said, citing freight biofuel trials and advances in supply chain traceability among actions focused mainly on shaping a more sustainable food and agricultural system to contribute to global climate goals.