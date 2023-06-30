A conversation that started with a “pleasant lunch” between Eagle Bulk Shipping’s chairman and his company’s new big shareholder has turned into a public war of words over the decision to adopt a poison pill to fend off a potential takeover.

The leader of the bulker owner’s board, Paul Leand, has penned a letter to Danaos Corp chief executive Joun Coustas defending the poison pill plan.

The document, made public in a filing with the US Securities & Exchange Commission on Friday, is the latest chapter in a dramatic change in Eagle Bulk’s shareholder base that effectively saw the shipowner outbid suitors for the stake of what had been its largest shareholder, Oaktree Capital Management.