Shortsea operator Fast Lines Belgium has ordered two mini-bulkers with Damen Shipyards of the Netherlands.

The two 3,850-dwt vessels mark the company’s first-ever newbuilding orders.

They will operate under the Belgian flag in its breakbulk, container and logistics services.

Delivery is expected in summer 2025.

The Antwerp-headquartered company, which is controlled by the Scheer family, has not revealed any financial details.