Greek shipowner George Economou is said to have added two more large bulker newbuildings to his growing orderbook.

The additional orders come amid a rally in dry bulk contracting as owners seek to snap up the remaining delivery slots in 2025 and 2026.

With Japanese yards mostly full, the focus is on China, where Norden, Laskaridis, Vogemann and Dynacom have all concluded major newbuilding deals recently.