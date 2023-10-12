Germany’s Neu Seeschiffahrt is to retrofit all its eight bulkers with propulsion optimisation systems in 2024.

The owner of six VLOCs and two newcastlemaxes will use Norwegian group Yara Marine Technologies (YMT)’s FuelOpt kit.

The system works with any type of propeller or engine and is compatible with future fuels, the companies said.

The idea is to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by automatically adapting the vessel’s propulsive power to real-time environmental conditions.

This eliminates costly variations in speed and power, with no need for more seafarers on board.

William Wallace, managing director of Neu Seeschiffahrt, said: “Reducing fuel consumption without sacrificing efficiency is the simplest route to future-proofing cost-effective and sustainable operations.”

Article continues below the advert

Last month, Neu — based in Hamburg but controlled by the Neu family of the US — bought the 207,900-dwt newcastlemax sisterships Clear Horizon and Blue Horizon (both built 2012) from Wisdom Marine of Taiwan.

Wallace said this signified a “new Neu”, with more purchases coming in the capesize/newcastlemax sector.

The YMT deal is part of the new management’s vision to develop a fuel-efficient and competitive fleet, he said.

A pleasure to work with

Ships using FuelOpt have all performance and navigational data logged automatically in their performance management and reporting software.

This data can be synchronised with fleet management software.

Aleksander Askeland, chief sales officer at YMT, said: “It is always a pleasure to work closely with clients who are committed to taking immediate action on emission reductions.

“Our industry’s shift to greener operations benefits us all — and we are proud to offer a range of technological solutions that are viable, immediate and future-proof ways to decarbonise shipping.”

YMT has also worked with Neste, Ardmore Shipping, Teekay, Stenersen, Donsotank, Stolt Tankers, Ektank and others on the FuelOpt system.