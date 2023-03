Capesize owner GoodBulk has completed a major share buyback that it said will benefit shareholders and has confirmed more vessel sales.

It bought back 2,570,812 of its own shares — equivalent to 8.7% of the company — at what it called a “significant discount” to net asset value, without disclosing specific pricing.

The shares have since been cancelled, “making it an accretive transaction for shareholders”, the company said in its financial report for the fourth quarter.