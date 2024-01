Bulkseas Marine Management, a Piraeus-based shipowner controlled by the Meimetis family, stepped up its fleet expansion by buying its third, mid-sized bulker since July.

Company principal Stavros Meimetis confirmed acquiring Greek peer Chronos Shipping’s 83,700-dwt kamsarmax Kavala (built 2009).

The Sanoyas-built vessel, which is scheduled to pass its special survey over the next few months, is understood to have changed hands for between $16.1m