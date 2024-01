W Marine, a Greek bulker player founded by Yiannis Sarantitis and led by Nikos Triantafyllakis, has bought its fourth ship in 12 months, continuing on an expansion course that has seen it invest in younger secondhand vessels.

The panamax, kamsarmax and post-panamax owner has confirmed the acquisition of the 81,100-dwt Presinge Trader (built 2016) — a ship so far controlled by Japan’s Nisshin Shipping.