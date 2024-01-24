Two major Greek owners offloaded their oldest vessels this week — both panamaxes — in fleet renewal moves in an otherwise uninspiring market for secondhand bulkers.

US-listed Diana Shipping publicly disclosed on Tuesday the sale of the 76,900-dwt Artemis (built 2006) for $12.99m, before commissions.

The Japanese-built vessel will be delivered to its undisclosed owners by 8 March, said Diana — a pure-play bulker player with 39 vessels in the water, from newcastlemaxes to ultramaxes, with a weighted average age of about 10.6