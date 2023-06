China’s Guangdong Yudean Shipping is splashing out more than $71m on bulker newbuildings at Chengxi Shipyard.

Shipbuilding sources said the shipping arm of Guangdong Energy Group has selected the China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) shipyard to deliver two kamsarmaxes in February and April 2027.

Guangdong Yudean floated the newbuilding tender in April, specifying that the 82,000-dwt vessels would need to be delivered within 45 months of a contract being signed.