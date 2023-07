Newcastlemax owner Himalaya Shipping has made some staff changes following the resignation of its chief financial officer that will see oversight of its financial affairs moved from Oslo to London.

Vidar Hasund resigned as Himalaya’s contracted CFO on Saturday but will continue in the same role at 2020 Bulkers, which has a management agreement in place with Himalaya.

Hasund will still be available as an advisor to Himalaya’s board and the management team, a release said on Monday.