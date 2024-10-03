Amnesty International is calling on Montenegro not to allow a German multipurpose ship to unload a cargo of explosives allegedly destined for Israel.

The Portugal-flagged 8,000-dwt Kathrin (built 2010) left Vietnam’s Hai Phong port on 21 July.

It was underway in the Adriatic Sea on Thursday, bound for Bar in Montenegro, with a scheduled arrival of 5 October.

On 31 August, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, said eight containers of explosives “are reportedly key components in the aircraft bombs and missiles” used by Israel against Palestinians.

She called on all countries to block the German-controlled ship from docking.

Portugal’s foreign minister, Paulo Rangel, has also said cargo includes explosives destined for Israel.

Domestic reports said the Portuguese government has considered withdrawing the ship’s flag.

The Kathrin was denied entry to Namibia in August due to the nature of its cargo.

Amnesty said there is a “clear risk that such cargo would contribute to the commission of war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon”.

Statements from the Slovenian prime minister’s office and Rangel indicate that the ship is heading for Montenegro and also for Slovenia’s port of Koper, where it will offload its cargo.

It is unclear how the cargo would then reach Israel.

Risk to civilians

Natasa Posel, head of Amnesty in Slovenia, said: “The deadly cargo believed to be on board the Kathrin must not reach Israel, as there is a clear risk that such cargo would contribute to the commission of war crimes against Palestinian civilians.”

She said it is up to “Slovenia, Montenegro and all other states to do the same and avoid facilitating an unlawful transfer”.

“Amnesty International is calling for an immediate arms embargo on Israel and on Palestinian armed groups in Gaza due to their use of weapons to carry out war crimes and other serious violations,” she added.

The vessel is operated by Lubeca Marine of Germany, which has been contacted for comment.

Amnesty said countries that continue to transfer arms to Israel are in contravention of their obligations under Common Article 1 of the Geneva Conventions.

“As the flag state, Portugal must not use its vessel to transfer the explosives or must remove its flag so as not to assist in the transfer,” the human rights group added.