Denmark’s J Lauritzen has expanded its partnership with Cargill by adding a third methanol dual-fuel kamsarmax bulk carrier to its orderbook.

The Copenhagen company said the 81,200-dwt vessel will be capable of trading with zero carbon emissions when powered by green methanol and biodiesel.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding is constructing all three ships in the series.

Like the first two, ordered in April, the new addition will be fully owned by Lauritzen NexGen Shipping and will be operated by commodities giant Cargill for a minimum period of seven years.