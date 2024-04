Jinhui Shipping & Transportation has signed a deal to operate its largest bulker so far, as it continues to favour charters instead of newbuildings.

The Oslo-listed company said it has fixed the 207,700-dwt newcastlemax True Neptune (built 2017) for between 33 and 36 months, with delivery in the first quarter of 2025.

The Hong Kong-based group said the charterparty is Olam Maritime Freight of Singapore.