Cargill increased its marine biofuels sales in 2023, but the US-headquartered commodities giant is expecting that growth to slow this year.

Undeterred, the Cargill Marine Fuels unit is aiming to grow its global reach, with the outfit recently carrying out its first biofuels loading off Peru for a voyage by mining giant BHP.

Cargill Marine Fuels head Olivier Josse told TradeWinds that the company and its partners sold 225,000 tonnes of biofuels on a B30-equivalent basis, a reference to a blend that is 30% biofuels.