Norway’s JJ Ugland has signed for two new ultramax bulkers as it continues to consider selling older ships.

The Knut Ugland-owned company said it had signed a letter of intent with Tsuneishi Heavy Industries in the Philippines for the 66,000-dwt pair due for delivery in August 2026 and January 2027.

Both ships will be owned by Ugland Bulk Shipping and be operated technically and commercially by Ugland Marine Services.