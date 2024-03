Ukraine’s grain corridor has attracted more ship traffic in its first seven months than the United Nations-protected Black Sea Grain Initiative had managed to in the full year it operated before Russia pulled the plug.

According to UN and TradeWinds data as of 5 March, 991 outbound ship trips carrying 28.9m tonnes of cargo — mostly foodstuffs — left the three big Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhnyy/Pivdennyi.