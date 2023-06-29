Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is taking its cooperation with Norway’s Torvald Klaveness group to the next level and has bought a 25% stake in dry cargo operator Klaveness Dry Bulk.

The two firms have been joint partners in Baumarine by MaruKlav, the world’s largest panamax pool, for the past three years.

The deal includes operating arm Klaveness Chartering, the Baumarine pool and tech platform Market Manager, a data offering that aims to help chartering staff make better-informed decisions.