Neu Seeschiffahrt, a Hamburg-based outfit controlled by the Neu family of the US, has made its first acquisition in years by scooping up a pair of newcastlemaxes from Wisdom Marine Lines.

TradeWinds already reported earlier this week about Taipei-listed Wisdom Marine putting up for sale the 207,900-dwt sisterships Clear Horizon and Blue Horizon (both built 2012).

US and London-based brokers reported about a deal for the two vessels as early as 22 September, at $30.5m