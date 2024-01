Newly formed Polaris Autoliners has taken its first step into ship ownership through the acquisition of two car carriers from Gram Car Carriers.

Polaris has emerged as the buyer of the 2,000-ceu Viking Constanza (built 2010) and 1,000-ceu Viking Princess (built 1996) which were sold by Gram last year for a reported $43.5m in total.

The two ships are joining the Polaris fleet this month.