Rising rates in the dry bulk sector have dashed hopes of a year-end feast for ship recyclers on the Indian subcontinent.

Recycling sources told TradeWinds that while bulk carrier owners were, at the end of November, contemplating recycling older vessels, they have switched their attention to trading amid a spike in spot rates.

“Daily spot capesize rates have surged by over threefold within just one month, reaching levels not seen since October 2021, dragging the other dry bulk carriers along as well,” said Rohit Goyanka of Singapore-based Star Asia Shipbroking.