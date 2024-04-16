Teck Resources, one of Canada’s biggest mining companies, plus big-name bulker operators and ports have come together to reduce carbon emissions in dry-cargo supply chains between North America and Asia.

The partners will work together to develop a decarbonised corridor for the transport of commodities, including agricultural products, metal concentrates and steelmaking coal.

Members of the North Pacific Green Corridor Consortium (NPGCC) include bulker operators Oldendorff Carriers and NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, plus Mitsubishi Canada and shipyard Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.