Market watchers are expressing surprise at the price of some demolition deals reported out of Bangladesh.

“The Bangladeshi market has been impressing everybody,” brokers at Athens-based WeberSeas said in their latest weekly report on 3 March.

Observers believe that two capesize bulkers reported sold in the demolition market on Friday are heading towards that country.

The first is the 172,600-dwt Sunlight (built 2000), which — depending on the broker reporting the deal — is sold “as is” in Singapore at $572 or $575 per ldt.