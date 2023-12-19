Safe Bulkers announced on Tuesday signing yet another newbuilding, its 15th in the past three years.

Unlike its most recent order back in October, however, the Polys Hajioannou-led company did not order more dual-fuelled methanol ships but switched back to conventionally-fuelled units instead.

Its latest newbuilding is a 82,000-dwt kamsarmax to be delivered in the first half of 2026 by an unidentified Japanese yard with a view to meeting the latest EEDI Phase 3 requirements and complying with the IMO’s latest NOx-Tier III rules.