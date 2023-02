Oshima Shipbuilding has won a $114m order for three kamsarmax bulkers from Sea Pioneer Shipping.

The Greek shipowner confirmed the deal on its website, saying the trio will be delivered in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

Brokers estimate the 81,800-dwt vessels will cost around $38m apiece.

Oshima has been marketing newbuildings that comply with the International Maritime Organization’s upcoming Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) phase 3 standards.