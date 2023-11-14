Star Bulk Carriers, an operator of about 120 scrubber-fitted bulkers, confirmed an order for kamsarmax newbuildings while accelerating the sale of older vessels on the secondhand market.

“We have decided to take further steps towards our fleet renewal,” chief executive Petros Pappas said in the company’s third-quarter earnings released late on Monday.

These moves are in line with the strategy laid out by the Greek executive and major Star Bulk shareholder in an interview with TradeWinds last month, of making incremental fleet renewal moves until the dust settles on the issue of future low carbon and zero carbon fuels.