Digesting the fleet of freshly acquired Eagle Bulk has not dented Star Bulk’s appetite to offload older vessels amid bullish sentiment for secondhand bulkers.

The giant US-listed owner of 170 bulkers in the water or under construction has notched up a very firm price for one of its two mini-capes.

According to several market sources, the Petros Pappas-led firm has agreed to sell the 115,300-dwt Star Paola (built 2011) for $23.5m.