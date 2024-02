2020 Bulkers’ results showed an unusually strong finish to 2023, helped by a surprisingly good capesize market.

Index-linked contracts helped the newcastlemax extract the most juice from a spike in capesize spot rates during the final quarter of last year.

The Baltic Capesize Index peaked at nearly $55,000 per day during the period and 2020 Bulkers vessels earn additional scrubber benefits and newcastlemax freight premiums — typically around 40% — on top of prevailing rates.