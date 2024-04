Greek shipowner Thanassis Laskaridis has moved below the radar to up the ante on his already extensive newbuilding programme with six more kamsarmaxes in China worth far above the $200m mark.

TradeWinds reported last year about his Laskaridis Maritime ordering four kamsarmaxes due in 2025 at Hengli Heavy Industries, in what were the first newbuilding contracts signed at the reborn yard by a non-Chinese company.