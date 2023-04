Tina Revsbech has left her position as executive vice-president of Fednav International, Canada’s largest dry bulk company.

She departs from the Montreal-headquartered company after just over three years in the role.

Chief executive Paul Pathy confirmed Revsbech’s departure to TradeWinds.

“Tina was hired 3.5 years ago with a business transformation mandate, which has been effectively completed. Accordingly she has decided to move back to Europe to be closer to her family,” he said.