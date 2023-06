Lomar Shipping is spending part of the money it is raising from a recent string of container ship sales to widen its footprint in bulkers.

TradeWinds reported last month how the Nicholas Georgiou-led company bought its first bulkers since early 2022, pouncing on a trio of supramaxes.

According to sources, the UK-based shipowner has now moved to acquire a trio of panamaxes in one fell swoop.