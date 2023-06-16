Transmed Shipping chief executive Nicole Mylona believes retrofitting bulkers with energy-efficiency technologies makes financial sense, but she warns that such investments are not fully valued in the dry bulk sector.

The Greek shipowner, whose company controls a fleet of nine bulk carriers, told the recent TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Oslo that the investment case for such technology depends on how charterers see it and how it is reflected in a ship’s rating by RightShip, a company that provides safety and greenhouse gas scores for vessels.