A second major Australian iron ore exporter has reported weaker export figures for the first three months of 2024, according to figures released Wednesday.

Fortescue, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, exported 43.3m tons in its third quarter, down 6% year-on-year due to an ore car derailment and weather disruptions.

However, the Perth-based company said shipments recovered during the quarter, with a record month for shipments of 18.7m tons achieved in March 2024.

The company said it expects full-year shipments of the steelmaking material to be at the lower end of its guidance of between 192m tons and 197m tons of shipments for the year to June.

Earlier this month fellow Australian miner Rio Tinto reported a 10% decline in first quarter iron ore shipments exporting 78m tons from its mines in the Pilbara region.

Bimco has just reported that global iron ore shipments rose 3.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024 on expectation of strong Chinese steel production.

“While iron ore shipments could slow down, we still expect them to grow 1-2% in 2024, benefiting from a 1.7% increase in global steel demand as forecast by the World Steel Association,” said Bimco shipping analyst Filipe Gouveia.

However, the shipowners group said there will be no meaningful growth in the iron ore trade unless there is a major recovery in Chinese steel production, driven by stronger domestic demand or higher exports.

“Iron ore supply has grown faster than Chinese demand which could lead to weaker shipments ahead,” said Gouveia.

On Tuesday, Clarksons Securities said the capesize market has faced a challenging start to the week, with freight rates declining by 9%, culminating in a 13% drop since last Friday and currently standing at $20,400 per day.

“Broker reports highlight a notably slow week in both basins, contrasting sharply with the heightened shipping activity observed last week,” analysts Frode Morkedal and Even Kolsgaard said.

“Notably, iron ore shipments saw a 16% week-over-week increase, driven by significant rebounds in exports from Australia and Brazil.”

Led by billionaire Andrew Forrest, Fortescue has been making headlines in recent years for its string of deals designed to become a major producer of clean fuels and particularly green hydrogen.

Last month the company completed the world’s first use of ammonia as a marine fuel onboard the Singapore-flagged ammonia-powered vessel, the 2,874-gt Fortescue Green Pioneer (built 2010).

The three tons of liquid ammonia used for the fuel trial was supplied by Vopak using its existing infrastructure at the 10,000-cbm Vopak Banyan Terminal on Jurong Island.