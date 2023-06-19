DNV has awarded a full design certificate to WindWings propulsion technology, paving the way for the rigid sails to be fitted to two bulkers.

The classification society has given a Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) to the WindWings, developed by BAR Technologies (BARTech), that will be produced by Yara Marine Technologies. It upgrades them from an approval in principle given in 2021.

The full approval gives a clear route forward for the technology to be installed on any DNV-classed vessel, either as a retrofit or on newbuilds, the companies said.