Just over 20 years ago, Malcolm Godfrey, a prominent figure in protection and indemnity broking, advised Alex Vullo, a recent high school graduate, to defer university for a year and gain practical work experience at Gallagher Speciality.

Vullo took on Godfrey’s advice and found the work so fascinating and challenging that he stayed.

Godfrey moved on last year and now Vullo has assumed the helm of Gallagher’s P&I business.