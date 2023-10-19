China’s shipyards are making ever-deeper inroads into technically advanced vessels and tanker newbuildings that have traditionally been dominated by shipbuilders in South Korea and Japan.

The world’s leading shipbuilding nation saw orders for tanker newbuildings almost triple in 2023 on the previous year.

In the past 10 months, the Xi Jinping-led country inked 11 VLCCs, 21 suezmax tankers, 50 aframax tankers and close to 50 handysize to panamax tankers, according to Clarksons’ China Shipbuilding report.