Singapore-based predictive maintenance platform Groundup.ai recently closed a $1.8m seed funding round led by Wavemaker Partners. The round also saw participation from SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore.

Launched in 2021, Groundup.ai helps industrial companies prevent unplanned downtime of industrial assets and improve workplace safety.

A graduate of the maritime innovation competition Smart Port Challenge organised by PIER71, it is also active in the maritime industry, working closely with clients including the Republic of Singapore Navy and Jurong Port.