Greek shipping stalwart Panos Laskaridis has been less of a fixture on the shipping conference circuit in recent years. However, nobody should mistake this for a slowdown in his core shipping business.

After splitting family interests with his brother, Thanassis, two years ago, the major owner has embarked on a course that will see his Laskaridis Shipping and Lavinia Bulk companies expand with bulker newbuildings and gradually secondhand tankers.