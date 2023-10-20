Shipyards set fair as decarbonisation demands drive fleet renewals
But shipyards still face labour, steel pricing and financial headwinds
South Korean shipyards seek silver bullet to labour crunch
Migrant workers are easing staff shortages, but could smart shipyards be the solution?
‘Made in China’ breathes new life into mothballed shipyards to drive capacity
But analysts dispel fears of a return to a boom-and-bust cycle in shipbuilding capacity
Alternative fuelling choices not going to get any easier in 2024
Industry shifts into a multi-fuelled era as owners juggle decarbonisation options
Hyundai Heavy boss SY Park puts his foot down on pricing
Yard is also targeting overseas facilities to lower costs and source labour
Healthy backlog offers respite to Japan amid consolidation
Many yards are sold out until the end of 2027 but ground is being lost to Chinese and South Korean rivals
Chinese shipbuilders dive deeper into high-specification vessel markets
Competitive prices and early delivery slots have lured shipowners away from South Korea and Japan
US offshore wind vessel orders accelerate at a crawl as shipyards struggle
As inflation and labour shortages continue to plague yards, newbuilding deals trickle in
Fincantieri eyes bumper crop of cruise ship orders
Italian shipbuilder plots road map to first net-zero cruise ship by 2035