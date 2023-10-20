Shipyards set fair as decarbonisation demands drive fleet renewals

But shipyards still face labour, steel pricing and financial headwinds

South Korean shipyards seek silver bullet to labour crunch

Migrant workers are easing staff shortages, but could smart shipyards be the solution?

‘Made in China’ breathes new life into mothballed shipyards to drive capacity

But analysts dispel fears of a return to a boom-and-bust cycle in shipbuilding capacity

Alternative fuelling choices not going to get any easier in 2024

Industry shifts into a multi-fuelled era as owners juggle decarbonisation options

Hyundai Heavy boss SY Park puts his foot down on pricing

Yard is also targeting overseas facilities to lower costs and source labour

Healthy backlog offers respite to Japan amid consolidation

Many yards are sold out until the end of 2027 but ground is being lost to Chinese and South Korean rivals

Chinese shipbuilders dive deeper into high-specification vessel markets

Competitive prices and early delivery slots have lured shipowners away from South Korea and Japan

US offshore wind vessel orders accelerate at a crawl as shipyards struggle

As inflation and labour shortages continue to plague yards, newbuilding deals trickle in

Fincantieri eyes bumper crop of cruise ship orders

Italian shipbuilder plots road map to first net-zero cruise ship by 2035

