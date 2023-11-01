Greece has been tinkering with its shipping tax for a decade, continuously adjusting it to better defend it from assaults by unfriendly lobbies and regulators at the European Union.

Nonetheless, every adjustment appears to merely encourage Greece’s critics to return for further scrutiny.

In a little-noticed development, the Federation of European Private Port Companies and Terminals — known as Feport — filed a lawsuit on the matter earlier this year at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.