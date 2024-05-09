A bulker managed by Anglo-Eastern has been barred from Australian waters for 180 days because of “serious defects” to its main engine and machinery.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said the operator of the 27,200-dwt Darya Shaan (built 2009) had taken “repeated risks with the safety of the crew” by not reporting the defects.

Inspectors boarded the Indian-flagged ship at the Port of Melbourne on 26 April 2024 and found “multiple maintenance issues”, including defective main engine control and monitoring systems; a faulty engine room alarm monitoring system; defective starting arrangements for two generators; and a failure to maintain the ship after survey.