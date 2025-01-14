A ship that has gone down in history for demolishing the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is set to return to service on Friday.

The 9,962-teu container ship Dali (built 2015) has completed repairs at Fujian Huadong Shipyard in China and this week was observed on vessel tracking websites undergoing trials in the East China Sea.

The ship has been out of service since 26 March 2024, when it slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge after suffering from intermittent engine failure while navigating the McHenry Channel as it departed Baltimore.